SEA Games: Teh Xiu Hong bags Singapore's first shooting gold since 2017

HANOI - After missing out on the top prize at the last edition in 2019 and suffering a slow start at the current SEA Games in Hanoi, Singapore's shooters finally broke their duck on Wednesday (May 18).

In the women's 25m pistol final, Teh Xiu Hong finished first with a score of 34. Compatriot Teo Shun Xie (22) finished fourth out of eight finalists.

It is Teh's first gold medal after finishing second in the event in 2015 and 2017 and the Republic's first title in this discipline since Nicole Tan's win at the 2013 Games.

At the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, Singapore took home one silver and four bronzes but failed to win a shooting gold for the first time since 1991.

It is the contingent's fourth medal at these Games. Earlier on Wednesday, Fernel Tan and Gai Tianrui clinched a silver in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. The Singaporeans were defeated 16-10 by Indonesia's Resti Citra Dewi and Gustafian Fathur in the final.

On Tuesday, on his debut at the SEA Games, 17-year-old Lionel Wong bagged a silver in the men's 10m air rifle with a score of 246.5 points .

Sisters Adele Tan and Fernel and teammate Natanya Tan claimed a bronze in the 10m air rifle women's team event before drawing blank in the women's 10m air rifle individual event on Monday.