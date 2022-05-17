SEA Games: Lionel Wong, 17, bags 10m air rifle silver on Games debut

HANOI - On his debut at the SEA Games, 17-year-old Lionel Wong bagged a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle event with a score of 246.5 points on Tuesday (May 17).

Held at the Hanoi national sports training centre, Indonesia's Fathur Gustafian won gold while compatriot P Sentausa settled for bronze. Singapore's Gai Tianrui finished sixth while Marat Veloso did not make the final eight.

It is Singapore's first medal in this event since Mohamad Irwan Abdul Rahman's bronze at the 2017 Games. At the 2009 and 2011 Games, Zhang Jin won the gold medal.

Wong told The Straits Times after his debut: "I'm really pleased. I had come into the competition without a medal target so this was very unexpected for me. My coach always tells me to focus on my own game and the results will come and I think that's what happened today."

Earlier on Tuesday, in the men's individual 50m pistol final, Singapore's Gai Bin and Lim Swee Hon finished seventh and 10th out of 16 competitors. Hoong Shi Xiang did not complete his round.

On the opening day of the shooting competition on Monday, Singapore's shooters had won a bronze in the 10m air rifle women's team event before drawing blank in the women's 10m air rifle individual event.