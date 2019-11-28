SEA Games: Champions since 1965, Singapore's water polo team in danger of losing gold

Singapore's men's water polo team reacting after their loss to Indonesia at the New Clark City Aquatics Centre on Nov 28, 2019.PHOTO: ANDY CHUA/SNOC
Singapore's men's water polo team lost to Indonesia 5-7 in their SEA Games round-robin match on Nov 28, 2019.PHOTO: ANDY CHUA/SNOC
SINGAPORE - The Republic's five-decade streak of winning water polo gold at the SEA Games looks set to end in the Philippines, after Singapore were beaten 7-5 by Indonesia in their round-robin match in Clark on Thursday (Nov 28).

Singapore have won every gold medal since the competition started in 1965, and clinched a 27th straight title in Kuala Lumpur two years ago despite a shock 4-4 draw with arch-rivals Indonesia then.

Gunning for a 28th gold, the Singapore men had started their campaign with a 17-5 victory over Malaysia on Wednesday.

Indonesia had drawn their opener 6-6 against the Philippines on Tuesday before beating Thailand 17-12 a day later. They lead the standings on five points after three games, with two points awarded for a victory and one point for a draw.

If they win their final game against bottom team Malaysia on Thursday, Indonesia will finish top of the standings on seven points - regardless of Singapore's results in their final two matches against the Philippines (Friday) and Thailand (Sunday). The Lion City is currently on two points.

The five-team tournament is based on a round-robin format so there are no playoff matches for gold.

