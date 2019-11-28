SEA Games: Champions since 1965, Singapore's water polo team in danger of losing gold

SINGAPORE - The Republic's five-decade streak of winning water polo gold at the SEA Games looks set to end in the Philippines, after Singapore were beaten 7-5 by Indonesia in their round-robin match in Clark on Thursday (Nov 28).

Singapore have won every gold medal since the competition started in 1965, and clinched a 27th straight title in Kuala Lumpur two years ago despite a shock 4-4 draw with arch-rivals Indonesia then.

Gunning for a 28th gold, the Singapore men had started their campaign with a 17-5 victory over Malaysia on Wednesday.

Indonesia had drawn their opener 6-6 against the Philippines on Tuesday before beating Thailand 17-12 a day later. They lead the standings on five points after three games, with two points awarded for a victory and one point for a draw.

If they win their final game against bottom team Malaysia on Thursday, Indonesia will finish top of the standings on seven points - regardless of Singapore's results in their final two matches against the Philippines (Friday) and Thailand (Sunday). The Lion City is currently on two points.

The five-team tournament is based on a round-robin format so there are no playoff matches for gold.