SEA Games: Singapore netball team survive scare to beat Brunei 62-38

SINGAPORE - The national netball team overcame a slow start to beat Brunei 62-38 in the second match of the SEA Games at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex on Wednesday (Nov 27).

Singapore, the 2015 SEA Games champions and runners-up in 2017, struggled at the start and led just once in the first quarter, in which they misplaced passes and missed shots.

Trailing 8-9 as they entered the second quarter, Singapore coach Milicich made some changes to the line-up which included fielding Lee Pei Shan as goal shooter and moving captain Charmaine Soh from goal shooter to goal attack.

The Republic were still down 14-17, but found their footing and caught up to lead 25-20 at half-time. With more seamless passing and fewer errors, they did not relinquish their lead for the rest of the match.

It is Singapore's second straight win after beating hosts the Philippines 80-28 on Monday.

They face Thailand on Thursday and defending champions Malaysia on Friday.

The top four teams following the group stage will make the semi-finals on Sunday. The final is on Monday.