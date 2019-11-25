SEA Games: Singapore netballers start off with 80-28 win over the Philippines

SINGAPORE - The Republic's netball team began their hunt for SEA Games gold in emphatic fashion with a one-sided 80-28 win over hosts Philippines at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna, Philippines on Monday (Nov 25).

The visitors took a while to settle into the game, but once they did, they ended the first quarter leading 21-6.

They continued their dominance in the second quarter to go into half-time with a commanding 43-15 advantage.

Singapore coach Natalie Milicich injected fresh legs into the game in the third stanza and saw her side increase their lead to 64-20 heading into the final 15 minutes.

Singapore, who were champions in 2015 on home soil and silver medallists at 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur, have a break on Tuesday before taking on Brunei on Wednesday.

Their much-anticipated clash with rivals and defending champions Malaysia is on Friday.