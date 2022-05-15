SEA Games: Silver for Jowen Lim as Singapore wrap up wushu event with improved showing

HANOI - Jowen Lim wrapped up Singapore's involvement in the wushu competition at this year's SEA Games with a silver medal in the men's dao shu and gun shu at the Cau Giay Gymnasium on Sunday (May 15).

The 23-year-old, who won also a silver in the men's changquan on Friday, had finished third out of nine in the first round on Saturday.

At the 2019 Philippine Games, he was also the runner-up in the men's dao shu and gun shu event.

In the women's changquan, Singapore's Isabel Chua and Kimberly Ong, who had won a gold medal in the women's daoshu and gunshu combined event on Saturday, finished sixth and ninth respectively.

Compatriots Zeanne Law and Vera Tan were fourth and fifth in the women's taijijian respectively.

Lim's silver medal takes the total medal tally for the Singapore wushu team at these Games to two golds, three silvers and a bronze, a marked improvement on their one gold and one silver showing from 2019. It is also their best away haul at the biennial event since the 2017 Games. Then, they returned from Kuala Lumpur with two golds, one silver and five bronzes. 

