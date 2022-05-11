SEA Games: Silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman delivers S'pore's first gold in Hanoi

Iqbal Abdul Rahman celebrating after winning the gold medal in the men's artistic singles (Tunggal) final in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 11, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Iqbal garnered an average score of 9.960 from 10 judges in the final on May 11, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Updated
Published
38 min ago

HANOI - Pencak silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman clinched Singapore's first gold of the Hanoi SEA Games on Wednesday (May 11) after a victory over Thailand's Ilyas Sadara in the men's artistic singles (Tunggal) final.

Iqbal, 28, garnered an average score of 9.960 from 10 judges in the final at the Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium to see off his opponent who scored 9.930.

A world champion and four-time Asian Championships gold medallist, this was Iqbal's first SEA Games triumph.

He had claimed a silver medal in the men's artistic singles at the last edition in 2019 in the Philippines and a bronze on home soil in 2015.

Muhammad Hazim Mohammad Zaque and Muhammad Haziq Mohammad Zaque won a silver medal in the men's artistic doubles (Ganda). The brothers who are making their Games debut, scored 9.905 in the final to win silver. Malaysia's Muhammad Taqiyuddin and Sazzlan Yuga scored 9.950 to take gold.

Before Wednesday, Singapore had captured three medals - all in diving.

On Monday, teenager Avvir Tham secured Singapore's first medal in Vietnam, a silver in the 1m individual springboard.

A day later, Jonathan Chan and Max Lee finished second in the men's 10m synchronised platform while teammate Fong Kay Yian clinched a bronze medal in the women's individual 3m springboard final.

More On This Topic
SEA Games: Birthday boy Jonathan Chan and Max Lee win diving silver
SEA Games: From Olympic champions to trailblazers, five athletes to watch in Hanoi

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top