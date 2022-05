SINGAPORE - National diver Avvir Tham won Singapore's first medal at the SEA Games in Hanoi on Monday (May 9), finishing second in the men's 1m individual springboard to clinch a silver.

The 17-year-old debutant scored 286.40 points at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace, while Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang won the gold in 377.70. Malaysia's Bertrand Rhodict Anak Lises took the bronze in 284.90.