SEA Games: Second gold for Singapore shooters

HANOI - Singapore's shooters won their second gold medal at the SEA Games on Friday (May 20) in the women's 10m air pistol team event.

At the Hanoi National Sports Training Centre, the trio of Teh Xiu Hong, Teo Shun Xie and Amanda Mak finished first out of six teams with a score of 1,697. It is the Republic's first gold in this event at the biennial Games.

Vietnam took the silver with 1,695 while Thailand scored 1,687 to capture the bronze.

It is also Singapore's 45th gold secured in the Vietnamese capital, hitting a target The Straits Times had set the contingent before the Games began. It also means Team Singapore have produced at least a third-best away showing at the SEA Games.

In the 10m air pistol, individual scores from the country's three representatives during the qualifiers are tabulated to award medals for the team event.

Teh posted a score of 573 which placed her first out of 21 shooters in the qualifiers and Teo achieved 566 to qualify after she finished sixth.

Mak put up a score of 558 and finished outside the top eight which meant that she will not contest the finals in the individual event later.

On Wednesday, Teh had also won gold after she clinched the top spot in the women's 25m pistol final.

At the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, Singapore took home one silver and four bronzes but failed to win a shooting gold for the first time since 1991.