SEA Games: Quah Jing Wen grabs 1st swim gold for Team Singapore

HANOI - Quah Jing Wen clinched Singapore's first gold medal in swimming at this year's Hanoi SEA Games as she won the women's 200m butterfly in a national and meet record of 2min 9.52sec at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace on Saturday (May 14).

The 21-year-old, a two-time defending champion in the event, finished ahead of Vietnam's My Thao Le Thi (2:14.20) and Thailand's Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (2:14.35).

Quah has set the national record only last year, clocking 2:10.01 at the Dolfin Fran Crippen Pro Swim Meet Of Champions in California.

Her elder sister Ting Wen made it two golds for Singapore by winning the women's 100m freestyle in 55.60sec. Christie Chue was fourth in 56.99.

In a later race, their brother, Zheng Wen, won his fifth consecutive gold medal in the men's 100m backstroke, touching the wall in 54.83sec.

Vietnam's Paul Le Nguyen finished second in 56.08sec, followed by Indonesia's Farrel Armandio Tangkas (56.21).

Maximillian Ang bagged a silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke in 1:01.58, eclipsing the previous national record of 1:01.61 set by Lionel Khoo in 2018.

Vietnam’s Bao Pham Thanh topped the final with his meet record of 1:01.17, with Indonesia’s Gagarin Nathaniel (1:02.74) coming in third.

In another final, debutant Ardi Zulhilmi Azman clocked 16:12.46 to finish sixth out of six swimmers in the men's 1,500m freestyle.

At the previous edition of the Games in 2019, Team Singapore claimed 23 golds in the Philippines, matching their best-ever haul from 2015.