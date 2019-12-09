SEA Games: Singapore's swimmers win 23 golds, match best ever haul

(From left) Singapore's 4x200m freestyle quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen, Gan Ching Hwee and Christie Chue smile after winning the gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games in Philippines on Dec 5, 2019.
(From left) Singapore's 4x200m freestyle quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen, Gan Ching Hwee and Christie Chue smile after winning the gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games in Philippines on Dec 5, 2019.PHOTO: SNOC
Published
15 min ago
Assistant Sports Editor
linfhoong@sph.com.sg

CLARK - Singapore's swimmers have won a total of 23 gold medals at the 2019 SEA Games to match their best-ever haul from the home Games in 2015.

With 18 golds heading into the final day of swimming at the New Clark City Aquatics Centre, golds in the men's 200m butterfly, men's 50m freestyle, women's 100m fly, women's 800m freestyle, and men's 4x100m medley took the total tally to 23.

This is Singapore swimming's best gold-medal haul at an away Games, with the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur the previous best at 19.

Topics: 

Branded Content