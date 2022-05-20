SEA Games: Peter Gilchrist, Alex Puan claim English Billiards doubles gold

HANOI - Cue master Peter Gilchrist made up for the disappointment of losing the SEA Games English Billiards men's singles title by partnering Alex Puan to win Singapore's first gold in the doubles at the Ha Dong Gymnasium on Friday (May 20).

The pair beat Myanmar's Pauk Sa and Min Sithu Tun 3-1 to record the Republic's first triumph in the event - its previous best showing was seven bronze medals, won between 1999 and 2017.

Gilchrist, 54, was involved in five of those, with four different partners. He finally claimed the top prize in Hanoi, with 48-year-old Puan.

In the doubles, with players taking alternating shots, Puan helped Singapore take the first game 101-65.

Four-time billiards world champion Gilchrist then showcased his mastery in the second to claim it 102-63.

But then Pauk, who on Tuesday had ended Gilchrist's 13-year stranglehold on the English Billiards men's singles title in the final, displayed his own skill to help Myanmar win the third game 100-36.

Gilchrist, however, then played out an excellent final game to help Singapore take it 102-8 and see the match out.

Gilchrist and Puan's gold is the 47th won by Team Singapore in the Vietnamese capital.