SEA Games: Fleet feet and a cool head key to teen sprinter Marc Louis' rise

SINGAPORE - It was a superlative athletic effort, and an equally brilliant celebration to match.

In the 400m hurdles final at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Hong Kong in 2019, Marc Louis found himself in fourth place after bounding over the penultimate hurdle. After clearing the last, he was third.

He was still about five metres behind race leader Fahad El-Abdulla of Qatar with about 40m left. But the Singaporean, then 16, was far from defeated.

"As I cleared that last hurdle I remember I was gaining a bit (on El-Abdulla in the next lane) and so I thought, 'I actually can catch up'," he told The Straits Times.

With an almighty push, he turned on the afterburners and surged beyond his rivals to cross the finish line first. He had won Singapore's first - and only - gold medal at the Asian Youth Championships.

As his strides slowed to a halt, Louis raised his arms to the sky. Then he hunched over. And as the gravity of his achievement began to sink in, he collapsed onto his knees and buried his face into the track.

"At that point, I couldn't believe it," he said. "I was asking myself, 'Is it actually true? Did I win?' "

That spontaneous, raw outpouring of emotion partly stemmed from the youngster's journey in track and field, which has not always been straightforward. He has gone from casual school athlete to talented prospect, to almost giving up the sport before rediscovering his fire for it.

Becoming an Asian youth champion was the biggest validation yet for the soft-spoken speedster.

As he prepares to make his SEA Games bow in Hanoi on May 14, Louis singled out the triumph in Hong Kong as the moment which crystallised his focus in sport.

In the Vietnamese capital, however, Louis will not leap over hurdles. Instead, he will crouch over the starting line of the 100m dash as Singapore's most exciting sprinting prospect in decades.

Last December, he clocked 10.39 seconds at a local meet. It was the third-best time by any Singaporean and caught the attention of many given his tender age - he turns 20 only in August.

By comparison, the legendary C. Kunalan was two weeks' shy of 26 when he clocked 10.38sec at the 1968 Olympic Games that stood for 33 years as the national record. U.K. Shyam, the man who holds the current mark of 10.37sec, set it in 2001, weeks after he turned 25.

Louis is still years away from his physical peak and full maturity as an athlete, and his taciturn demeanour in media interviews is a reminder he is still getting accustomed to the attention his rapid legs have attracted.