Athletics: Marc Brian Louis wins gold for Singapore at Asian Youth Athletics Championships

SINGAPORE - Marc Brian Louis won gold for Singapore at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Hong Kong on Sunday (March 17).

The 16-year-old clocked 55.09 seconds to win the boys' 400m hurdles event, ahead of Hong Kong's Henry Chun Wai Fung (55.26s) and Qatar's Mohd E. B. Fahad Al-Abdulla (55.28s).

On Friday, Marc had set a boys' Under-18 record as he won bronze in the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.74s.

He is the only member of Singapore's 20-strong contingent of athletes to medal in Hong Kong, although four other athletes recorded personal bests.

They are girls' triple jumpers Ann Lee Shyann Wai (11.70 metres) and Tan Tse Teng (11.53m), girl's 400m hurdler Tyeisha Rene Mission Khoo (67.10s) and boys' 800m runner Brandon Norton (1min 59.74sec).

Pole vaulter Christy Robyn Su-Ann equalled her personal best of 3.05m.