SEA Games: Five breakout stars from Hanoi

HANOI - The 31st SEA Games ends on Monday (May 23) after two weeks of memorable sporting action. Here are five breakout athletes who have shone in Hanoi.

1. Nor Sarah Adi, 21, athletics (Malaysia)

She clinched a surprise gold in the women's pole vault with a 4m effort, also a personal best, ending her country's 11-year gold drought in the event. Malaysian Roslinda Samsu was their last champion, setting the Games record of 4.20m in 2011.

The debutante Sarah had come to Hanoi focusing on the 4x100m relay - in which she won a bronze with S. Komalam Shally, Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli and Azreen Nabila Alias - but was given the opportunity to also compete in the pole vault.

She trained for the event for only a month and injured her back the week before the SEA Games but still prevailed.

2. Le Van Do, 20, football (Vietnam)