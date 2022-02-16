SEA Games: Ex-taekwondo champion Sinnathurai to lead S'pore contingent in Hanoi

SINGAPORE - Three new faces will lead the Republic's contingent at the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Former national taekwondo athlete and SEA Games champion S. Sinnathurai, 50, will serve as chef de mission. He will be assisted by former national sprinter Asmah Hanim, 37, and former national shooter Damien Ler, 42.

This will be the first time for each of the trio in their respective roles.

Sinnathurai, a regional director for a firm in the manufacturing industry, said: "I hope the SEA Games-bound athletes will enjoy a fruitful and meaningful experience in Hanoi, and take this opportunity to put their best forward as commendable ambassadors for the nation.

"I'm thankful for the appointment and am looking forward to working with Asmah and Damien, both with impressive capabilities and enthusiasm, to a successful Team Singapore outing in Hanoi."

Both Asmah and Damien have served as team managers at major Games and worked in high performance sport administration roles at national sports associations.

Asmah, a teacher who served as athletics team manager at the Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games that both took place in 2014, said: "I hope my experience as an athlete, coach and educator can help to bring value to the team and contribute to a positive SEA Games campaign in Hanoi."

Ler, a director at sports consultancy Springboard Sports, had served in the Singapore Swimming Association as senior sports manager from 2008 to 2019.

He said he was "humbled" by the privilege and responsibility of his role in Hanoi, and added: "Even though I have been involved at the SEA Games in other capacities, this is a new challenge and I hope to contribute to the best of my abilities."

SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan said: "Sinnathurai, Asmah and Damien's extensive experience and involvement with Singapore sports and athletes will bring tremendous support to Team Singapore as they embark on their SEA Games journey.

"We are confident that they have what it takes to lead Team Singapore at the SEA Games. We wish all athletes and their respective National Sports Associations the best in preparing for the Games."

The SNOC's appointment of the three new faces comes on the back of its announcement last month that former gymnast Lim Heem Wei, 32, would lead the Singapore contingent at the July 23-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. She will be assisted by former national sprinter Amirudin Jamal, 34.