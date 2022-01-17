Former gymnast Lim Heem Wei to lead Team S'pore at Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE - As a gymnast, Lim Heem Wei was the first Singaporean from her sport to qualify for the Olympics, competing at London 2012. She also won team golds at the 2005, 2007 and 2011 Southeast Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the balance beam in 2010.

Now retired, the 32-year-old will soon notch yet another milestone, but this time off the competition mat when she leads Singapore's contingent at the July 28- Aug 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as their chef de mission.

Lim will be assisted by former national sprinter Amirudin Jamal, 34. Their appointments were announced on Monday (Jan 17) at the start of the three-day tour of the Queen's Baton Relay around Singapore.

Lim, who served as the assistant chef de mission to former swimmer Mark Chay at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, said: "The 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games were defining moments in my career as an athlete. Being able to return to the Games as chef de mission is a tremendous privilege.

At the last Commonwealth Games, I was assistant. So I have an insight on how games are run from an officials' standpoint. I want to make sure that I can do my best for the contingent and be there to help the athletes especially."

Last November, Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid reiterated his determination to hold the Games at full capacity despite admitting that the Omicron variant is a cause for "concern".

The variant is driving Covid-19 case numbers to new highs worldwide, with a record 15 million new infections reported across the globe in a single week, which the World Health Organisation called "an underestimate" last week.

Lim admitted that while the situation is not ideal, Team Singapore would do their best to cope and ensure the safety of athletes.

She said: " The Covid situation hasn't been helpful in the last two years. It's important to be flexible and adapt to the changes and that is something our athletes are good at. Travelling now seems like a privilege.

"We have to exercise caution and ensure proper protocols are in place. The Singapore National Olympic Council and Sport Singapore have been working to ensure our safety. We are in good hands."

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, 59 Singaporean athletes competed across 11 sports, winning five gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

For this year's edition, Singapore has been allocated a quota of 52 athletes and the first slate will be announced in April.

National gymnast Terry Tay, who has qualified for the Games in the floor exercise and vault, is hoping to make his second appearance at the quadrennial event.

The 28-year-old first competed at the 2014 Glasgow Games, where he finished 34th out of 49 athletes in the men's floor event.

Said Tay, who trains at the Bishan Sports Hall at least six times a week: "In the last two years, I have not had the chance to compete overseas. I have spent the time trying to improve on my technique because in gymnastics, the devil is in the details and I have worked hard on correcting the finer points of my performance.

"I am hopeful that I can go to the Commonwealth Games and be in a competitive environment again."