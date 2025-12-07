SEA Games 2025: Women’s badminton team first to be guaranteed medal for Singapore

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Singapore badminton women’s players in high spirits ahead of their quarter-final match at the Thammasat University Gymnasium in Pathum Thani on Dec 7.

BANGKOK - The Republic’s female badminton players are the first from Team Singapore to be guaranteed a medal at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand after sealing a place in the semi-finals of the women’s team event on Dec 7.

With both losing semi-finalists guaranteed to be on the podium, Singapore’s women’s team will leave Bangkok with at least a joint-bronze medal.

At Gymnasium 4 in Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, the Singapore women’s team, who rested world No.18 Yeo Jia Min, claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the Philippines in the quarter-finals.

Insyirah Khan, who is ranked 146th in the world, put Singapore in front by seeing off 175th ranked Mikaela Joy De Guzman 21-15, 21-18.

In a tightly contested second match which lasted 81 minutes, Megan Lee, the 150th ranked Singaporean, came back from an opening set loss to overcome Filipina player Ysabel Amora 19-21, 24-22, 21-16, to make it 2-0 in the best-of-five clash.

The 190th ranked Jaslyn Hooi then wrapped up the winning point with a dominant 21-10, 21-14 win over Christel Rei Fuentespina, much to the delight of their supporters, including – who was rested for the tie – who cheered on the team with red and white balloon clappers in the stands.

Fuentespina and Amora do not have a Badminton World Federation world ranking.

Singapore’s women’s team will now face Thailand on Dec 8 for a spot in the final. The hosts, gold medallists from the 2023 Cambodia edition, received a bye into the last four.

Lee told The Straits Times in the mixed zone that the team are “feeling quite good” after the opening win.

She added: “Personally for me, I think it’s a big stepping stone, because it’s my first time playing in the team event in the SEA Games. I think it’s a big confident booster.”

Looking ahead to the daunting task against the Thais, Lee said: “As a team, we will try to give our best as we are playing against a stronger opponent, but we’ll not back down, and we’ll try to give our best and give our best shot at trying to fight for every single point.”

The Singapore men’s badminton team featuring top star Loh Kean Yew and Jason Teh will look to secure a similar route to at least a joint-bronze medal when they take on Laos in the quarter-finals later on Dec 7.

The winners will face Indonesia in the semi-final on Dec 8.

Singapore clinched three bronzes at the last edition of the Games in Cambodia, in the men and women’s team events, as well as the men’s doubles.

The Singapore Badminton Association has set a four-medal target for these Games, where team events are scheduled for Dec 7 to 10, followed by the individual events from Dec 11 to 14.