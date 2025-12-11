SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s Mikkel Lee, Gan Ching Hwee and Letitia Sim emerge victorious on Day 2 of swimming

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mikkel Lee and Gan Ching Hwee won the men’s 50m freestyle and the women’s 200m freestyle respectively.

BANGKOK – Singapore’s Mikkel Lee is Asean’s fastest swimmer after he won the men’s 50m freestyle in 21.92 sec at the Huamark Aquatic Center on Dec 11 ahead of teammate Teong Tzen Wei (22.42) and Malaysia’s Tong Yu Jing (22.48).

This is his second gold of the Thailand Games after winning the 100m free the previous day .

After a lacklustre Day One in which they won just two out of six events, this was a welcome boost for the national swimmers who are looking to return with a vengeance.

There was an early setback when Quah Zheng Wen missed out on the men’s 50m backstroke as he took silver in 25.43 behind Indonesia’s 18-year-old starlet Jason Yusuf who touched the wall first in 25.36, as his compatriot and defending champion Siman Sudartawa, a 31-year-old warhorse competing at his last SEA Games, rounded up the podium in 25.49.

There was another upset in the women’s 50m backstroke when Filipino-Canadian Kayla Sanchez finished third despite setting a Games record and national record of 28.47 in the morning heats.

Instead, it was Indonesia’s Masniari Wolf who retained her title in 28.80, followed by Thailand’s Saovanee Boonampha and Sanchez who won joint-silver after both clocked 28.84. Singapore’s Levenia Sim, 19, finished seventh in 29.86 in her first final on her SEA Games debut.

Later in the evening, Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee achieved a three-peat in the women’s 200m freestyle, clocking 2:00.02 to finish ahead of Sanchez (2:02.19) and Thailand’s Maria Nedelko (2:02.71).

Letitia Sim then won the women’s 200m individual medley in a Games and national record 2:13.42.

The second day of swimming competition will wrap up with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, where Singapore will try to reclaim the gold they had won from 2005 to 2019 before Vietnam took over in 2022 and 2023.