SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s Letitia Sim is first to seal hat-trick of breaststroke titles

Letitia Sim won the women’s 200m breaststroke final to become the first to complete the SEA Games hat-trick in her stroke.

No one has achieved the feat since the 50m event was added to the programme in 2011. Sim had missed out in 2023 and 2022, when she finished second in the 50m and 200m respectively.

But the 22-year-old has come of age, improving on her speed and stamina, as she touched the wall first on Dec 14 in a Games record 2min 27.37sec to add to her 50m and 100m titles. Thailand’s Pimchanok Chinveera (2:31.50) was second with Indonesia’s Adellia (2:32.50) third.

Besides the breaststroke treble, she also retained her women’s 200m individual medley crown in a Games and national record 2:13.42 on Dec 11.

Sim’s gold was among four won by Singapore on the penultimate day of swimming at the meet.

Earlier, Teong Tzen Wei regained the men’s 50m butterfly crown in 23.24sec to help the Republic extend their winning streak in this event since it was added to the Games in 2011. Quah Zheng Wen was second in 23.57, with the Philippines’ Logan Noguchi (23.97) rounding out the podium.

Earlier in the day, Singapore’s Amanda Lim won the women’s 50m freestyle final for the seventh time and the first since 2019 after finishing second in 2022 and 2023.

She clocked a Games record 25.03sec, ahead of the Philippines’ Filipino-Canadian sensation Kayla Sanchez (25.15) and Heather White (25.38). Quah Ting Wen was fourth in 25.42.

In the men’s 200m breaststroke, Vietnam’s defending champion Pham Thanh Bao retained his title in 2:12.81, ahead of Singapore Chan Chun Ho (2:14.82) and Maximillian Ang (2:15.56).

In the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, defending champions Singapore relinquished their crown as the quartet of Gan Ching Hwee, Victoria Lim, Ashley Lim and Quah Jing Wen finished fourth in 8:14.76 – despite Gan eclipsing the national record with her 1:59.10 split.

They finished behind champions Thailand (8:10.10), the Philippines (8:11.55) and Vietnam (8:14.22).

But the Republic wrapped up the night with a gold in the men’s 4x100m free as Jonathan Tan, Mikkel Lee, Ardi Azman and Quah Zheng Wen retained the title in 3:16.65, ahead of Vietnam (3:20.01) and Malaysia (3:20.87).