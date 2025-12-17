SEA Games 2025: Singapore wins women’s 50m air rifle 3-position team gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's Jasmine Ser teamed up with Adele Tan and Martina Amos to win the women's 50m air rifle 3-position team gold in a Games record score of 1,717.

BANGKOK – Singapore’s Adele Tan, Martina Amos and Jasmine Ser delivered the nation’s first SEA Games women’s 50m air rifle 3-position team gold in a Games record of 1,717 points.

The Republic’s shooters took gold via a tiebreaker as they hit more inner 10s (65-57) than Malaysia, who had the same score. Thailand took bronze with 1,716 points.

Ser had teamed up with Aqilah Sudhir and Lim Chea Rong to clinch silver in this event in 2009 and then with Cheng Jian Huan and Li Ya Fei to bag bronze in 2015, but gold had always eluded the Singaporeans.

Tan, who also achieved a Games record with her individual score of 580, will compete in the individual final later in the day.

Earlier in the Games, Veloso had combined with Ho Xiu Yi and Gan Xin Chen to claim a women’s 10m air rifle team bronze to add to Low Jiang Hao’s men’s shotgun skeet individual gold and Siti Mastura Rahim’s women’s shot gun trap individual bronze.

Over at the women’s 25m pistol rapid fire event, sisters Teh Xiu Hong and Teh Xiu Yi will feature in the final after qualifying fifth (291) and sixth (289) respectively.