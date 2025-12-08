SEA Games 2025: Singapore clinch first medal with badminton women’s team bronze

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BANGKOK – The national badminton players secured Singapore’s first medal at the ongoing SEA Games, winning the women’s team bronze after losing 3-0 to hosts and defending champions Thailand at the Thammasat University on Dec 8.

While it was a mismatch from the start, with Singapore’s world No. 18 Yeo Jia Min once again sitting out due to undisclosed reasons, 146th-ranked Insyirah Khan put up a good fight against world No. 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong in the first singles. Four-time Games champion Pornpawee had to be persuaded by Deputy Prime Minister and Sports Authority of Thailand chairman Thamanat Prompow to play after initially withdrawing from the Games due to management issues and the suspension of her allowance.

Insyirah, the 24-year-old daughter of former national player Hamid Khan, got as close as 11-12 in the first game and even led 15-14 in the second game, but the Thai’s quality and composure showed as she eventually won 21-14, 21-15.

It was a more straightforward affair from then on as Benyapa Aimsaard and Supissara Paewsampran eased to a 21-6, 21-10 win over fellow unranked duo Jin Yujia and Li Zheng Yan.

Ratchanok Intanon, Thailand’s first badminton world champion who is competing in her last SEA Games, then beat Megan Li 21-8, 21-10 to seal their passage to the final, where they will meet Indonesia or Malaysia.

Later in the day, Singapore will take on defending champions Indonesia in the badminton men’s team semi-final.