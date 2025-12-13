SEA Games 2025: Quah Ting Wen wins 63rd medal to become Games’ most bemedalled athlete

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Quah Ting Wen (left) and Quah Jing Wen at the Sports Authority of Thailand Swimming Pool during the SEA Games in Bangkok on Dec 13.

BANGKOK – Singapore swimmer Quah Ting Wen has become the most bemedalled athlete of the SEA Games, after her gold in the women’s 100m butterfly on Dec 13 took her overall tally to 63 medals.

She is now one ahead of former teammate Joscelin Yeo, who previously held the record of 62.

She touched home first in 59.76sec to finish ahead of her younger sister Jing Wen (59.77sec), while Thailand’s Jaritkla Napatsawan was third in 1:01.57.

The 33-year-old achieved the feat over a 21-year period – she made her SEA Games debut in the Philippines in 2005 and now has 35 golds, 22 silvers and six bronzes to her name.

Though she was one of two Best Athletes at the 2023 Games after pocketing six golds and two silvers in Cambodia, she has faced stiff competition in 2025 with the Philippines’ recruitment of Filipino-Canadian Olympic medallist Kayla Sanchez.