SEA Games 2025: ‘I just hope they are safe’, says athlete on Cambodia’s exit

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Cambodian delegation at the opening ceremony of the SEA Games at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium on Dec. 9.

– Hours after Cambodia’s sudden decision to withdraw its athletes from the SEA Games , Asean’s sporting fraternity was still reeling from the news.

The 110-member Cambodian athlete contingent had been registered to participate in 13 sports at the Dec 9-20 Games, after pulling out of nine sports, including football and volleyball, in November.

Their athletes had attended the opening ceremony in Bangkok on Dec 9, and were slated to compete in swimming, gymnastics and martial arts events, including taekwondo and ju-jitsu, on Dec 10.

A sports official from one of the delegations told The Straits Times that the athletes had all departed for Cambodia on Dec 10, including National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) secretary-general Vath Chamroeun.

Most of the athletes and officials – including those from hosts Thailand – whom The Straits Times approached declined to comment on Cambodia’s exit, citing the situation’s sensitivity or instructions from their managers .

Filipino ju-jitsu exponent Elijah Philippe Claravall, 23, just hoped everyone would be safe.

He told ST: “I understand the reason why they pulled out.

“In any kind of conflict, civilians, people that are part of those countries are always the most affected and a lot of people are displaced during this time.

“On behalf of the Philippines, we sympathise with them. And even through sport, especially in my own experience, we always solidify an ideal of peace, of unity.

“I can’t really say for certain what kind of statement that makes (Cambodia pulling out), but I understand the reason, and I just hope that they’re safe as well, even on both sides.”

Athletes from Singapore, Thailand, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam competing in ju-jitsu and swimming, where Cambodia’s representatives were set to feature, did not want to comment on the withdrawal.

Responding to ST’s query, a spokesperson for the Singapore National Olympic Council said: “The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) is aware of Cambodia’s decision to withdraw from the 2025 South-east Asian Games.

“We remain committed to the SEA Games as an important platform for regional sport, cooperation and friendship, and are confident the Games will continue in this spirit.”

In a letter on Dec 10 addressed to SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) chief executive Chaiyapak Siriwat, Mr Chamroeun said: “On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), I regret to inform you that, due to serious concerns and requests from the families of our athletes to have their relatives return home immediately.

“NOCC must withdraw all of our delegation and arrange for their prompt return to Cambodia for safety reasons.

“This decision was not made lightly. We greatly appreciate the hospitality, warmth, and spirit of sportsmanship extended to our athletes by Thailand SEA Games Organising Committee and the National Olympic Committee of Thailand throughout their stay.”

The Sport Authority of Thailand was unable to respond to requests for comment by press time on Dec 10.

Cambodia withdrew from the first South-east Asian Peninsular Games – the pre-cursor to the SEA Games – in 1959, due to political tensions with Thailand, according to a journal article published by the Cambridge University Press.

It was then supposed to host the Games in 1963, but cancelled it owing to the domestic political situation, and skipped nine editions from 1967 to 1993, including the 1993 one in Singapore. It has been ever-present since – including hosting the last edition in Phnom Penh in 2023.

Cambodia’s pullout from the ongoing Games leaves 10 Asean countries in the multi-sport event, which kicked off officially on Dec 9 with a dazzling opening ceremony of colour and culture highlighting the event’s theme, We are one – connected by the sea.