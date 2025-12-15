SEA Games 2025: Gan Ching Hwee is first Singaporean to complete freestyle triple hat-trick

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Gan Ching Hwee won the 800m freestyle in a Games record 8min 33.13sec on Dec 15 to seal the hat-trick.

BANGKOK – Gan Ching Hwee has become the first Singaporean to complete the unique 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle triple-triple in the SEA Games.

At the Huamark Aquatic Center on Dec 15, the 22-year-old won the longest distance in a Games record 8min 33.13sec to seal the hat-trick which she also achieved in 2022 and 2023. Vietnam’s Vo Thi My Tien (8:49.02) was second, with Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (8:52.17) third.

Malaysia’s Nurul Huda Abdullah was the only other athlete who had wins in the same events across three consecutive SEA Games, achieving the milestone from 1985 to 1989.

Singapore legend Junie Sng won all three events in 1977, 1981 and 1983, but finished second to Thailand’s Sirirat Changkasiri in the 200m final in 1979.

In the first swimming final on Dec 15, Singapore’s Quah Ting Wen won the women’s 50m butterfly gold for the first time since 2019.

She prevailed in a Games record 26.42sec, with the Philippines’ Miranda Renner (26.93) second and Thailand’s Jenjira Srisa-ard – who beat Quah to win this event in 2022 and 2023 – third in 26.96. Quah’s sister Jing Wen (27.00) was fourth.

A national record was set in the next race as Singapore’s Games debutant Chan Chun Ho won the men’s 50m breaststroke in 27.68sec, ahead of Malaysia’s Andrew Goh (27.96) and Indonesia’s defending champion Felix Iberle (28.02).

In the process, Chan shaved 0.04sec off his previous national record set in 2024. Lionel Khoo was the last Singaporean to win this event when he triumphed in the Philippines in 2019.

Later in the evening, Indonesian Jason Yusuf’s bid for a sweep of backstroke events was thwarted as he clocked 2:07.70 to finish last in the 200m final won by Singapore’s 2019 champion Quah Zheng Wen in 2:00.62.

Indonesia’s Farrel Tangkas was second in 2:01.63, with Thailand’s Tonnam Kanteemool (2:02.89) third.

Singapore’s Glen Lim (3:56.94) and Russel Pang (3:57.35) finished fifth and seventh respectively in the men’s 400m freestyle, which was won by Malaysia’s Khiew Hoe Yean (3:50.63), with Vietnam’s Tran Van Nguyen Quoc (3:53.18) and Nguyen Huy Hoang (3:53.50) rounding out the podium.

In the men’s 200m butterfly, Thailand’s Surasit Thongdeang triumphed in 1:59.64, followed by Vietnam’s Duong Van Hoang Quy (2:01.57) and another Thai Wongsakorn Patsamarn (2:02.87). Singapore’s Ardi Azman was sixth in 2:05.04.

Singapore won the final race of the meet – the women’s 4x100m medley – with the quartet of Julia Yeo, Letitia Sim, Quah Jing Wen and Quah Ting Wen winning in a Games record 4:05.79, ahead of the Philippines (4:09.33) and Thailand (4:11.55).

The relay title, which was Singapore’s fifth swimming gold on Dec 15, took their gold haul to 19 from 38 events, their lowest in four editions and matching their 2017 tally.