PHNOM PENH – Singapore continued its dominance of the 2023 SEA Games fencing programme, winning two further golds on Saturday.

Samuel Robson best Filipino Sammuel Tranquilan 15-3 in the men’s foil final.

Defending women’s epee champion Elle Koh then retained her title, beating Vietnam’s Vu Thi Hong 15-10.

The Republic have won five of the six golds on offer so far after three days of competition. The team events start on Sunday.