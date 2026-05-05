Nanyang Girls’ strike B Div volleyball gold again with ‘Turtle Power’

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Nayang Girls' High School celebrate after winning the National School Games B Division volleyball final held at Our Tampines Hub on May 4, 2026

Summarise

SINGAPORE – Perched on the Nanyang Girls’ High School volleyball team bench, four green figurines in varying poses caught the eye as the players battled against River Valley High School in the National School Games B Division final.

A closer look revealed four members of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cast, a legacy from 2024, when the school team won the C Division girls’ volleyball title with the lucky charms in tow.

On May 4, fortune again smiled on Nanyang Girls’, the defending champions, as their teamwork proved too strong for River Valley in the lopsided 25-16, 25-14 victory at Our Tampines Hub.

Following the boisterous celebrations by the players and fans, the players were quick to credit the figurines, which were brought by player Amelia Wouterson during their successful C Division campaign in 2024, for calming their nerves and inspiring a fighting spirit in retaining the title.

Captain Valerie Lim, 15, recalled their significance: “Back then, they were more like a symbol of hope for us. But after we won, we started to see them as lucky charms. When they’re there, I think the team morale is higher.”

Vice-captain Karen Kok added that the figurines are a reminder of the team’s breakthrough in 2024, which consisted largely the same players who won the B Division on May 4.

“It reminds me of our first big win. We fought really, really hard to get that win. Every time I see the ninja turtles, it brings me back to that moment,” said the 15-year-old.

Nanyang Girls’ High School’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lucky charm figurines sitting on the courtside bench. PHOTO: COURTESY OF IRENE LIM

The players also draw inspiration from the comic book characters’ synergy.

“They fight together,” added Valerie. “As a team, we’re fighting together towards the (same) goal every match. Because volleyball is a team sport, you can’t rely on just one person to carry the team. It takes a full team effort.”

The team’s ability to harness the blend of personalities into a collective strength, just like the ninja turtles were able to do in their comics, also struck a code with Nanyang coach Yap Ah Kuan, who has been with the school for nine years.

“This batch has really good chemistry. They consist of different personalities – some are cheerful and optimistic, while others have high expectations that can bring pressure, but it’s a good mix and they’re able to play well together,” said Yap, 56.

The title also held special significance for Catherine Yin, who made her first appearance in Nanyang’s first team.

Nayang Girls’ High School Catherine Yin in action at the National School Games B Division volleyball final held at Our Tampines Hub on May 4, 2026 ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The 15-year-old delivered a composed performance in the final, contributing powerful spikes before sealing the match with the winning point.

The Secondary 4 student remarked: “This is my first year playing in the main team, so I had a lot of doubts about myself, but my team really supported me, from Zumba lessons to singing in the bus... so my nerves were eased.”

Nayang Girls’ High School Catherine Yin (left) hugs her teammate Molly Chen at the National School Games B Division volleyball final held at Our Tampines Hub on May 4, 2026 ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

As a reward, Catherine was happy that the team will get to celebrate their victory with bubble tea drinks, considering there was a ban on the beverage as part of the diet control for the players during the campaign.

St Hilda’s Secondary School players celebrate after winning the National School Games boys’ B Division volleyball final held at Our Tampines Hub on May 4, 2026 ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

In the boys’ B division, St Hilda’s Secondary School romped to their 21st consecutive title with a 25-17, 25-8 defeat of Yuhua Secondary School.

But it was not all plain sailing, despite St Hilda’s unbeaten run to the title.

Captain Prince Ong noted the players had struggled with their teamwork, besides dealing with sickness and injuries, early in the campaign.

The 16-year-old said: “There were a lot of expectations within the team (to retain the title considering their long-standing record). Coming out of the East zone, we didn’t really face much competition. But when we came into nationals, it was a completely different game.”

He credited coach Teo Siew Lan, whose pre-match message was to “play freely and bravely”, for helping to turn things around.

“Coach always says, if you’re feeling scared, you should shout more,” Prince shared. “It helps you release whatever you’re keeping inside and just focus on the game.”

St Hilda’s Secondary School player Titus Ng in action at the National School Games boys’ B Division volleyball final held at Our Tampines Hub on May 4, 2026. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Teo, who has been with the school since 1993 and has a background in athletic counselling, places strong emphasis on emotional connection with her players.

To reinforce this, she often shows the team an iconic clip from the movie Facing The Giants, known as the “death crawl”, where an American football coach pushes an exhausted player to keep going far beyond what he believes he can achieve.

In the third-place play-offs, Bukit Panjang Government High School secured both bronzes, with the girls defeating Xinmin Secondary School 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, while the boys overcame Catholic High School (Secondary) 25-11, 25-19.