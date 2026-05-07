From heartbreak to triumph: Jeanette Ng helps RI retain NSG A Division girls’ squash title

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Raffles Institution cheering with teammates and supporters after retaining the National School Games A Division girls' squash final at Kallang Squash Centre on May 6, 2026.

SINGAPORE – Tears once marked Jeanette Ng’s heartbreak in 2024, when Raffles Girls’ School fell short in the National School Games (NSG) B Division girls’ squash final.

Two years later, on the very same courts at the Kallang Squash Centre, she became emotional again.

But this time, there were only tears of triumph as Jeanette helped Raffles Institution retain their A Division title by defeating Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) 5-0 in the final on May 6.

It was a win that carried extra significance for her as she had featured in a pivotal match again – and won this time.

“In 2024, we lost the championship, and I think it was my fault. So to be able to get it back today, especially this being my last year, it’s just great,” she said, framing the win as personal redemption after a painful defeat.

In the B Division final that year, Jeanette had to win the fourth match to keep RGS in contention. But her defeat allowed Methodist Girls’ School to prevail 3-2.

While she also part of RI’s winning outfit in 2025, the team had already secured the title in the best-of-five final when she came on for the fifth match, which she won to complete a 5-0 victory over ACS(I).

This time, however, the demons from two years ago were finally banished.

Given the opportunity to seal the title for RI in the third match, Jeanette did not allow it to pass, as she beat ACS(I)’s Chloe Seow 11-1, 11-3, 11-0.

With the title already secured, there was no let-up as RI won their remaining matches.

Anne Wong beat Joshika Kandasamy 11-7, 11-3, 11-4, before Amelia Goh rounded off the sweep with an 11-8, 11-9, 11-3 win over Amber Koh.

Noting that many of her teammates were also with the RGS side that lost in the 2024 final, Jeanette said that painful defeat had continued to motivate them.

“That loss was very sad for all of us,” said the 17-year-old second-year junior college student. “We resolved to train harder, especially because it’s our last year.

“We really didn’t want to lose a championship again... I just didn’t want to let my team down again.”

Jeanette Ng (right) of Raffles Institution competing against Chloe Seow of ACS(I) in the NSG A Division girls’ squash final at Kallang Squash Centre on May 6, 2026. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The strong bonding within the team was also reflected by their matching green-star hair clips in school colours.

Instead of a traditional banner, players also brought animal balloons, placed courtside as a collective “zoo” to mark their final season together.

Jeanette picked a fire-breathing dragon as her spirit animal, reflecting her determination and competitive intensity on court.

Jeanette Ng (left) and Taliah Cheong of Raffles Institution showing their gold medals after the NSG A Division girls’ squash final at Kallang Squash Centre on May 6, 2026. The players also came with a balloon each, with Jeanette picking a fire-breathing dragon and Taliah choosing a polar bear. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

After Shi Ruoning helped RI establish early control by beating Chow Wenru 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in the opening match, the second tie between long-time friends – RI’s Taliah Cheong and ACS(I)’s Kate Yim – proved to be one of the most tightly contested of the day.

While Taliah edged it 13-11, 11-2, 16-14, she also made sure that she acknowledged her opponent’s fine play several times, including clapping when Kate won points.

“Whenever we win or lose, there’re no bad vibes. What stays in the court ends in the court. When we come out, we’re all still really close friends,” said Taliah.

Between games, the 16-year-old was also seen holding the door open and ushering her opponent out, as did all her teammates, reflecting a long-standing culture within the school’s squash programme, said RI coach Allan Chang, who has been with the school for 26 years.

Taliah Cheong (right) of Raffles Institution competing against Kate Yim of ACS(I) during the NSG A Division girls’ squash final at Kallang Squash Centre on May 6, 2026. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

“This is the Raffles motto. Sportsmanship comes first,” he said. “When I took over the training in 2000, the first thing I told them was: Win or lose, respect your opponent first. Whenever you come out, please open the door for her and let her come off first.”

The 66-year-old added that the practice has endured as a tradition over the years, underscoring the belief that while results may change, respect and courtesy on court must remain constant.

ACS(I), meanwhile, remained pleased with finishing second, “given that it was not an easy fight to get here”, said their captain Amber.

“Today was a final we didn’t even know we would make since the beginning of the season,” said the 17-year-old.

“So I think a lot of us, including myself, feel proud that we managed to give our best performance today, that we managed to come this far.”

In the third-place play-off, Eunoia Junior College defeated Nanyang Junior College 5-0.