Rugby: HSBC Singapore Sevens cancelled for second straight year due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19, Sport Singapore said on Friday (Sept 3).

The national sports agency added it made the collective decision with World Rugby and their partners to call off the Oct 29-30 event. SportSG said it remains committed to bringing back the tournament next April "subject to the improvement of the global pandemic situation".

Among the reasons cited for the cancellation were global travel restrictions, quarantine protocols in Singapore and participating countries as well as prevailing safe management measures on event days.

"Past editions have always been remembered as a fun family sport and entertainment event for all," said the organisers. "Unfortunately, under the circumstances, we would be unable to create that experience and continue to run a successful large-scale event for the fans, players, officials."

This year's tournament was initially planned for April before it was pushed back because of the coronavirus.

When it was last held in 2019, the event featured 16 teams and attracted 57,000 fans to the National Stadium.

Besides the Singapore leg, those in Hong Kong (November), Paris (October) and Cape Town (December) have also been cancelled.

The series kicks off in Vancouver from Sept 18-19 before it heads to another Canadian city Edmonton a week later. It then concludes in Dubai from Dec 3-4. In past seasons before the virus, there were typically 10 stops.

The Singapore Sevens is one of several marquee events the Republic hosts annually, including football's International Champions Cup (ICC), golf's SMBC Singapore Open and the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

All three did not feature this year while other competitions like the Singapore Badminton Open (June) and the Singapore leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup (August) were also dropped this year.

Existing tickets for the Singapore Sevens remain valid for next April's edition. Full refunds are also available. For more information, visit singapore7s.com.sg/faqs.