Badminton: Singapore Open cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - The June 1-6 Singapore Badminton Open, which was set to be the sport's final qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics, has been cancelled.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and tournament organiser Singapore Badminton Association announced the decision on Wednesday (May 12). The event had been set to feature athletes from 29 countries, including powerhouses China, Denmark, Japan and India.

In a joint statement, they said: "All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants.

"However rising Covid-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel. Thus, in the interest of all players, tournament personnel, and the local community's health and safety, the event has been cancelled."

The BWF also confirmed that the event, a Super 500 event on the HSBC BWF World Tour with a prize purse of US$320,000 (S$425,000), will not be rescheduled. The move marks the second year in a row the event has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

While badminton tournaments resumed this year, they have courted controversy with confusion over coronavirus test results at the Thailand Open in January and All-England Open in March. Indonesian players and officials were also upset when they were forced to withdraw after a passenger on their flight to England for the latter event tested positive.

The April 27-May 2 Badminton Asia Championships was postponed after China pulled out as host, and although the European Badminton Championships proceeded on the same dates, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen tested positive before the men's singles final, handing compatriot Anders Antonsen a walkover victory.

As the pandemic persists, numerous competitions such as the May 11-16 India Open and May 25-30 Malaysia Open in May were also postponed.

The BWF said it would issue a further statement regarding Olympic qualification later, but with the qualifying period closing on June 13, the cancellation of the Singapore Open most likely means Singaporean shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min are Tokyo-bound as singles players in the top 34 positions in the BWF Race to Tokyo rankings are assured of a spot.

Currently, men's world No. 36 Loh is 18th in the Race to Tokyo rankings, while women's world No. 25 Yeo is 17th.

Loh told The Straits Times: "While it's sad that the Singapore Badminton Open has to be cancelled, the pandemic is something we cannot really control at this point. The decision is in the best interest of everyone, especially since Singapore has been doing well to control the virus.

"I was hoping to get some court time ahead of the Olympics and compete with the other players and see where I currently stand against them, but I think safety is the priority now.

"The lack of competition is frustrating but we can only continue to work with our coaches to fine tune and improve, and be prepared for what comes next."

The tournament's defending champions were world No. 1s Kento Momota of Japan and Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying, who triumphed when the event was last held, in 2019.