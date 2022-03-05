Pole vault legend Sergey Bubka says 'Ukraine will win' war

Bubka is in charge of coordinating humanitarian aid to Ukraine from Lausanne, the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee.
 PHOTO: TWITTER/SERGEY BUBKA
PARIS (AFP) - Former Olympic pole vault champion and world record holder Sergey Bubka insisted on Friday (March 4) "Ukraine will win" the war against the Russian invaders.

"I love my Ukraine with all my heart. Under its flag, I received the highest honours," wrote Bubka in Ukrainian on Twitter. "We will win!"

The 58-year-old, who is president of the Ukraine Olympic Committee, has been mandated by the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach to coordinate humanitarian aid to Ukraine from Lausanne, the headquarters of the IOC.

"My dear Ukrainians, the Olympic family is not indifferent to our pain. Like any Ukrainian, I can't sleep. I will defend our country with all the means at my disposal, using all my international connections," said Bubka who was the first man to break the 6m barrier in the pole vault.

He added: "War must end, peace and humanity must prevail."

