Patrons advised to take public transport as big crowds expected at Sports Hub over the weekend

SINGAPORE - A capacity crowd is expected at the National Stadium for the U2 Joshua Tree Tour on Saturday (Nov 30) and organisers are advising attendees to arrive at least two hours prior to the show via MRT, using the nearest stations at Kallang (EW10) or Stadium (CC6).

This is due to road closures and diversions along Nicoll Highway which will take effect from 3pm to make way for the 2019 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), an evening race for the first time.

Enhanced security checks will also be done prior to entry to the National Stadium as part of concert tour requirements.

All water bottles including personal water bottles and all bags larger than A3 size are not allowed inside the venue as part of the concert tour requirements.

For ease of entry into the National Stadium, patrons are advised to check the gate numbers on their tickets prior to coming for the concert and proceed to the nearest security check point closest to their gate.

For the Standing pen, security check points will open at 4:30pm and for the Seated patrons, security check points will open at 6pm.

Separately, due to the SCSM, held on Saturday and Sunday, there will be temporary bus route amendments. SMRT bus services will skip stops in the Civic District and parts of the Central Business District.

The following bus services are affected:

• 75, 167, 167e, 171, 700, 700A, 857, 960, 960e, 961, 970, NR1, NR2, NR5, NR6, NR8 on Saturday from 1pm to end of service

• 75, 171, 700A, 857, 960, 960e, 961M on Sunday from 4am to 12.15pm

For more information, visit www.smrt.com.sg.