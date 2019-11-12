Athletics: Road closures from 1pm as Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon prepares for first evening flag-off

SINGAPORE - Organisers of the Nov 30 to Dec 1 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) have engaged stakeholders to minimise disruption for road users and those who live and work in areas affected by the race route, as it prepares for its first night race.

In previous editions, the annual race began before dawn but this year's SCSM will flag off at 6.05pm on Nov 30. The shift is part of its bid to fulfil various criteria and elevate its status as an Abbott World Marathon Major, which is a series of the most prestigious marathon races in the world.

Race organisers Ironman Asia announced the road closures for this year's race, as well as the lineup of events for spectators, at the Singapore Sports Hub on Tuesday morning (Nov 13).

While road closures will begin from 1pm on Nov 30, starting at the Marina Centre zone, Ironman stressed routes to emergency and essential services such as hospitals will remain accessible.

Stakeholders in buildings affected by the race will also be able to continue operations.

"The race area is well-served by the MRT, and commuters are encouraged to take the MRT as their primary mode of transport to and from the area," added Ironman in a media statement.

Organisers also unveiled a plethora of entertainment, food and beverage, and recreational activity options will also be on offer for spectators on Nov 30.

These include live bands, games for the family, and an LED Lion Dance performance.

Said Geoff Meyer, managing director of Ironman Asia: "Each year, we identify areas for improvement which will take us a step closer to our World Marathon Majors ambition.

"This year, our focus has been on delivering a stunning spectator experience for friends, families and the general public.

"By working together with the Singapore Tourism Board and Sport Singapore on our enhanced programming, we look to create a holistic event which will appeal to non-runners too."

For the full list of road closures, visit singaporemarathon.com/roadclosure.