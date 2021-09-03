Paralympics: S'pore swimmer Toh Wei Soong sets national best in S7 50m butterfly, qualifies for final in Tokyo

The 22-year-old touched the wall in 29.90sec at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to finish second overall out of 12 swimmers.
SINGAPORE - Swimmer Toh Wei Soong set a new national record to qualify for the S7 50m butterfly final of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Friday (Sept 3).

The 22-year-old touched the wall in 29.90sec at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to finish second overall out of 12 swimmers across two heats.

The time eclipsed his previous mark of 30.76sec set at the Singapore Disability Sports Council Swim Trial in July.

American Evan Austin topped the heats after clocking 29.71sec while Ukraine's Andrii Trusov was third (29.91sec).

The final will take place on Friday evening at 4.58pm.

