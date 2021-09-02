Paralympics: S'pore's Yip Pin Xiu fastest qualifier in the women's S2 50m backstroke

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Yip Pin Xiu topped the women's S2 50m backstroke heats on Thursday (Sept 2) morning to qualify for the final, which is scheduled to take place at 6.01pm on the same day.
She clocked 1min 03.61sec at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to finish quickest among nine swimmers across two heats, with Japan's Miyuki Yamada (1:09.44) coming in second and Mexico's Fabiola Ramirez (1:12.59) finishing third.
Having successfully retained her S2 100m backstroke title last week, Yip, 29, will be aiming to also defend her S2 50m backstroke crown.
At the 2016 Rio Paralympics, she had set a world record of 59.38sec en route to winning the gold medal.