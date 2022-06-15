Para-sports: Yip Pin Xiu wins gold at World Para Swimming C'ships; her fourth overall

SINGAPORE - Yip Pin Xiu got off to a flying start at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal on Tuesday (June 14) as she retained the women's 100m backstroke S2 world title.

The five-time Paralympic champion touched the wall at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex in a championship record time of 2min 15.16sec, ahead of Mexico's Fabiola Ramirez Martinez (2:33.20) and Italy's Angela Procida (2:36.46).

This is the 30-year-old's fourth gold medal at the world championships.

At the previous edition in 2019, she won the women's 100m backstroke S2 and the 50m backstroke S2 events.

She clinched her first world title in 2010 when she topped the field in the 50m freestyle race in Eindhoven, where she was competing in the S3 class.