Olympics: S'pore table tennis campaign ends after 3-0 loss to China in women's team q-finals

Yu Mengyu (left) and Lin Ye in action at the Women's Team Quarterfinal event at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, on Aug 3, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Lin Ye (left) and Yu Mengyu in action at the Women's Team Quarterfinal event at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, on Aug 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    13 min ago

TOKYO - Singapore's table tennis campaign at Tokyo 2020 has come to an end after the women's team lost 3-0 to China at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Tuesday (Aug 3).

In the opening doubles, China's world No. 1 and Olympics women's singles champion Chen Meng team up with Wang Manyu - a replacement for the injured world No. 7 Liu Shiwen - beat Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-5).

It was a more even match-up in the first singles as Singapore's world No. 9 Feng Tianwei took on third-ranked and silver medallist Sun Yingsha. But the result was the similar as Sun won 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-8)

Finally, world No. 60 Lin was sent on for vital experience on the big stage as she played her first singles match here in Japan. Showing no fear, she took a game off world No. 4 Wang, who was made to work hard for a 3-1 (6-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-5)

In Wednesday's semi-finals, China, who have a 100 per cent record in this event since it was introduced at Beijing 2008, will meet Germany while hosts Japan face Hong Kong.


Feng Tianwei in action against China's Sun Yingsha at the first singles event at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, on Aug 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS

