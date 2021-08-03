Olympics: S'pore table tennis campaign ends after 3-0 loss to China in women's team q-finals

TOKYO - Singapore's table tennis campaign at Tokyo 2020 has come to an end after the women's team lost 3-0 to China at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Tuesday (Aug 3).

In the opening doubles, China's world No. 1 and Olympics women's singles champion Chen Meng team up with Wang Manyu - a replacement for the injured world No. 7 Liu Shiwen - beat Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-5).

It was a more even match-up in the first singles as Singapore's world No. 9 Feng Tianwei took on third-ranked and silver medallist Sun Yingsha. But the result was the similar as Sun won 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-8)

Finally, world No. 60 Lin was sent on for vital experience on the big stage as she played her first singles match here in Japan. Showing no fear, she took a game off world No. 4 Wang, who was made to work hard for a 3-1 (6-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-5)

In Wednesday's semi-finals, China, who have a 100 per cent record in this event since it was introduced at Beijing 2008, will meet Germany while hosts Japan face Hong Kong.