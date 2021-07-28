Olympics: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min exits badminton singles after loss to South Korean

TOKYO - Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min exited the women's singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics after she fell to a 21-13, 21-14 defeat by South Korea's world No.18 Kim Ga-eun on Wednesday (July 28) morning.

This meant the 23-year-old Kim finished top of Group K with two wins, having beaten Mexico's world No. 92 Haramara Gaitan last Saturday, and advanced to the last 16 at Yeo's expense.

Yeo, 22, is ranked 12 places lower than her rival but had gone into the match having enjoyed a 3-1 head-to-head record against Kim, which includes two wins in their most recent meetings in 2019.

She started well, scoring the first two points, but Kim came back strongly to level at 5-5, before surging into an assertive lead and taking the first game in 13 minutes.

Yeo then started the second game poorly, trailing 4-0 but found her footing thereafter. Kim, however, maintained a comfortable lead to see out the game in 17 minutes.

Yeo, making her Olympic debut, had beaten Gaitan 21-7, 21-10 on Tuesday.

Her teammate world No.42 Loh Kean Yew will play Indonesian seventh-ranked Jonatan Christie on Wednesday evening, also needing a win to advance to the final 16.

It would represent the best performance by a Singapore shuttler since Gu Juan at the 2012 London Games.