Olympics: S'pore shuttler Yeo Jia Min overcomes long wait for quick opening win

TOKYO - Despite having to wait two hours for her Olympic debut, Singaporean shuttler Yeo Jia Min made light work of Mexico's world No. 92 Haramara Gaitan to win 21-7, 21-10 in 25 minutes in her women's singles Group K opener at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on Tuesday (July 27).

With her deft flicks and sharp smashes, the 22-year-old Singaporean was unstoppable against Gaitan as she got her Tokyo 2020 off to a fine start.

Her match had kicked off later than initially scheduled as the games before hers had run into three setters.

World No. 30 Yeo will play against South Korea's world No. 18 Kim Ga-eun on Wednesday for a place in the round of 16. Yeo has won three out of four previous meetings with Kim, who beat Gaitan 21-14, 21-9 last Saturday.

In the men's singles, compatriot and world No. 42 Loh Kean Yew will take on Indonesia's world No. 7 Jonatan Christie to decide who progresses from Group G into the last 16.

The 24-year-old had beaten refugee athlete Aram Mahmoud 21-15, 21-12 in his first match on Monday.