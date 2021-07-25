Olympics: Singapore out of dressage after horse suffers freak injury

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Singapore was eliminated from the equestrian dressage qualifiers on Sunday (July 25) after Caroline Chew's horse Tribiani was found to be bleeding from the mouth, bringing an abrupt end to the country's first foray into the sport at the Olympics.

Chew told reporters: "It was a bit of a freak accident...He was feeling really good actually, presenting really well and then just caught his lip in the corner, I think. I didn't feel it happen, but obviously the judge saw it."

The 29-year-old is first Singaporean to compete in equestrian at the Olympics.

A last-minute withdrawal by New Zealand in June suddenly presented Chew with a chance to qualify for the Games and she secured her spot with her performance at the Dressage Grand Prix in Le Mans, France, two weeks later.

"I would say (it's) quite miraculous we got here anyway. It was great and I felt really humbled and privileged to be the first Singaporean at the Olympic Games for equestrian," said Chew, who is a lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

"It kind of a shame how it ended."

The team and individual medals for dressage, also known as horse ballet, will be decided on Tuesday and Wednesday.