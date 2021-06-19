Equestrian: Caroline Chew qualifies for Tokyo Games, will be first S'porean rider at Olympics

SINGAPORE - National equestrienne Caroline Chew became Singapore's first rider to qualify the Olympics after she secured a spot at the Tokyo Games by coming in first among the region's riders at the Dressage Grand Prix in Le Mans, France, on Friday (June 18).

She placed 11th in the event with a score of 69.674, finishing ahead of her closest competitors from the South-east Asia and Oceania region - India's Anush Agarwalla (66.935), Malaysia's Qabil Ambak (64.000), and India's Shruti Vora (61.739).

The event was won by Sweden's Patrik Kittel who scored 76.196.

Chew, 29, had previously won two silver medals in the dressage individual and team events at the 2015 SEA Games and a bronze team medal in the 2017 edition.

The lawyer is also the first Singaporean rider to compete at the Grand Prix level.

The Singapore contingent for the July 23-Aug 8 Olympics is currently made up of 19 athletes, including Chew.

Besides Chew, diver Jonathan Chan will be the first local to compete at the quadrennial Games.

The Republic's fencers Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman and Amita Berthier are also the country's first to qualify on merit.