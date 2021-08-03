Olympics: Sailors Kimberly Lim, Cecilia Low finish 10th in 49er FX, Singapore's best result at Games

Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low in action at the Women's 49er FX event at Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Tokyo, on Aug 3, 2021.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
ENOSHIMA, Japan - Singapore pair Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low finished 10th in the 49er FX medal race at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday morning (Aug 3), out of 21 overall in the event.

This is the Republic's highest finish in the sport at the Olympic Games.

Lim and Low had already made history by becoming the country's first sailors to earn a place in the medal race at the Olympics.

Brazilian duo Martine Grael and Kahena Kunzel won gold with 76 points, followed by Germany's Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke (83), and Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of the Netherlands (88).

Lim and Low finished with 117 points.

At the 2012 London Games, Laser sailor Colin Cheng finished 15th out of 49 boats for the previous best performance by a Singaporean sailor.


