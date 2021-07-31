Olympics: Sailors Kimberly Lim, Cecilia Low first S'poreans to qualify for medal race

SINGAPORE - National sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low have made history at the Olympics by becoming the first in the Republic to qualify for the 49er FX medal race in Tokyo.

The pair finished with 97 net points after 12 races on Saturday (July 31) to place 10th out of 21 boats.

Brazilian duo Kahena Kunze and Martine Grael finished first with 70 net points.

The other Singaporean sailors in Tokyo are Ryan Lo (men's Laser) and Amanda Ng (windsurfing). Lo finished 21st out of 35 after 10 races, while Ng placed 26th out of 27 after 12 races. They did not qualify for their respective events' medal race.

Lim and Low are the first Singaporean sailors to make the top 10 at the Olympics and qualify for the medal race on Monday.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Laser sailor Colin Cheng finished 15th out of 49 boats and was the top Asian finisher.