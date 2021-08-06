Olympics: Diver Jonathan Chan places 26th in men's 10m platform, does not advance to semis

TOKYO - Diver Jonathan Chan wrapped up Team Singapore's participation at the Tokyo Olympics after he placed 26th out of 29 in the men's 10m platform preliminary round on Friday (Aug 6).

He scored 311.15 points over six dives, which was not enough for him to advance to Saturday's semi-finals, with only the top 18 progressing.

China's Yang Jian led the semi-finalists with a score of 546.90, while 18th-placed Kim Yeong-taek from South Korea took the last spot with 366.80 points.

Chan, 24, is the first Singaporean male diver to compete at the Olympic Games. Two days earlier, teammate Freida Lim, who competed in the women's 10m platform preliminary round, became the Republic's first diver to compete at the Games.

Chan is the last member of the 23-strong Team Singapore contingent - spread out across a record 12 sports - in Tokyo to compete.

On his performance and dives, he said: "Technically the first five dives could have obviously gone better… But it wasn’t really anything out of the ordinary. In training, (my dives) would be here and there a bit. But it’s not something that came out of the blue… so it was within expectations. I’m quite satisfied with it."