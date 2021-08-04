Olympics: S'pore diver Freida Lim finishes 30th in 10m platform, does not make semis

The 23-year-old, who is the first diver from the Republic to compete at the Olympics, scored 215.90 over five dives.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Singapore's Freida Lim in the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Aug 4, 2021.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
TOKYO - Singapore's Freida Lim placed last out of 30 in the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday (Aug 4).

The 23-year-old, who is the first diver from the Republic to compete at the Olympics, scored 215.90 over five dives. Only the top 18 advance to the semi-finals.

China's Chen Yuxi was the top qualifier with 390.70 points, followed by compatriot Quan Hongchan (364.45) and American Delaney Schnell (360.75).

Lim's teammate Jonathan Chan will compete in the men's 10m platform preliminary round on Friday.

