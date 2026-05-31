No Singapore Open crown for Loh Kean Yew after heartbreaking final defeat

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Singapore's Loh Kean Yew hitting a return to Alex Lanier of France during their men’s singles final match at the KFF Singapore Open on May 31.

SINGAPORE – Loh Kean Yew’s quest for his first KFF Singapore Badminton Open title came to a heartbreaking end at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 31, when he lost 17-21, 21-15, 21-14 to ninth-ranked Frenchman Alex Lanier in the men’s singles final.

The world No. 14 was bidding to become the first local player to win at the tournament since 2010 women’s doubles champions Shinta Mulia Sari and Yao Lei.

He was the first Singaporean to reach the men’s singles final since Ronald Susilo in 2002, but could not match Wee Choon Seng’s 1962 feat of claiming the coveted crown.

En route to the final of the US$1 million (S$1.28 million) tournament, Loh required three games to beat each of India’s 37th-ranked Srikanth Kidambi and 35th-ranked H.S. Prannoy, 18th-ranked Taiwanese Chi Yu-jen, and Japan’s world No. 19 Koki Watanabe.

Despite the backing of a 7,880-strong crowd at the indoor stadium on May 31, Loh could not overcome the final hurdle against Lanier, losing in three sets to the 2025 European champion.

Nevertheless, he pocketed US$34,000 to take his career earnings past the million-dollar mark when combined with his US$378,474 in career prize money and S$495,000 from monetary rewards and public donations after his historic 2021 world championship win.

Loh will next feature in the June 2-7 Indonesia Open, a Super 1000 event, in Jakarta.