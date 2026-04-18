Nike removes controversial sign that drew widespread criticism and vows to ‘do better’

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The ad, which was put up at Nike's Newbury Street store in Boston over a week ago, sparked massive backlash from the running community.

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Nike has apologised for and removed a controversial sign that said “Runners welcome. Walkers tolerated” from one of its stores in Boston.

The sign was put up in the US sportswear giant’s Newbury Street store over a week ago and was taken down on April 16, according to reports.

The sign, part of an advertisement for the April 20 Boston Marathon, was met with massive backlash from runners and netizens for its dismissive and discriminatory connotations.

Nike confirmed the removal of the sign in a statement to Boston radio station GBH News.

“We want more people to feel welcome in running – no matter their pace, experience or the distance. During race week in Boston, we put up a series of signs to encourage runners,” said the statement, as reported by GBH News.

“One of them missed the mark. We took it down, and we’ll use this moment to do better and continue showing up for all runners.”

Coach and former British triathlete Hussain Al-Zubaidi shared a photo of the ad on Instagram on April 16, saying it made him feel uneasy.

He wrote in the caption: “Many people taking on the marathon next week will walk all or part of it. For them, what does a message like this say? Does it inspire, or does it exclude?”

He acknowledged that the ad can be seen as “highly targeted, even strategic, marketing” as the marathon is “predominantly a time-qualification race, with a distinct performance culture”.

But he added: “The right messaging can open doors, helping people find community, confidence and a sustainable relationship with physical activity.

“The wrong messaging can quietly do the opposite. Plus, you can achieve both performance messaging without negatively impacting others.”

Runner Robyn Michaud, who has qualified to race in the adaptive division five times, said on Instagram that she has to take walk breaks as she has a spinal cord injury.

She wrote: “Even with a cyst in my spinal cord, I still regularly break five hours in Boston and plan to again this weekend.

“Thank you for tolerating me, @nike. Perhaps you should swing by the adaptive and para staging area on Monday to see what true grit is all about.”

The Boston Marathon’s adaptive programme allows athletes with eligible impairments to take part in the world’s oldest annual marathon.

One of the most prestigious running events in the world, the Boston Marathon has earned a reputation as being one of the most difficult ones to qualify for as its popularity rises. In 2025, some 28,853 runners took part.