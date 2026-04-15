Loyalty never in doubt: Triple Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei launches S’pore table tennis academy

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Singapore's Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei taking Jalan Kayu MP Ng Chee Meng on a tour of a photo wall of her achievements at The Sports Arina @ Jalan Kayu.

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s most bemedalled Olympian Feng Tianwei never doubted her long-term future in Singapore after she hung up her bat in 2022.

On April 15, she officially opened the Feng Tianwei International Table Tennis Academy (FTTA) at The Sports Arina @ Jalan Kayu, a facility in Fernvale built by sports aficionado Richard Tan that will also feature badminton, contrast therapy, futsal, gymnastics, padel, pilates, pickleball and swimming.

In her speech, delivered in English and Mandarin, she cited a Chinese idiom about remembering the origins of water while drinking it, which means to remember where one’s success came from.

Feng, who has a women’s team silver from the Beijing 2008 Olympics and women’s singles and team bronzes from London 2012, said: “We built this academy right here in the heartland because I have always believed world-class training should never be out of reach. It belongs to every young person with a dream.

“Therefore, our vision is simple: to connect grassroots sports with elite development pathways. We want every promising young talent to be seen, nurtured and supported. Our mission is clear – to expand Singapore’s table tennis talent pool, ensuring that no child with potential ever slips through the cracks.

“Without Singapore, there would not be the Feng Tianwei of today. Singapore fulfilled my sporting aspirations, and I hope I can give back to society through my experience with the FTTA.”

The FTTA will kick off with 20 tables and 10 coaches from China and Singapore, and classes are available for players from age five.

There will be periodic competitions and in time, she will invite international clubs and national teams to train there, as well as illustrious coaches to host clinics, providing her trainees opportunities for sparring and exchanging of ideas. More information will be available on ftta.sg

Following a passing shower before FTTA’s official opening, there was a sprinkle of stardust at the event in addition to the 39-year-old Feng, who was a key part of the Singapore women’s team who stunned China to win the world championship in 2010.

Among the guests were Singapore’s only Olympic champion, former swimmer Joseph Schooling, who will open his fifth Sports Schooling – Swim Lab outlet at TSA @ Jalan Kayu, and former wushu world champion Vincent Ng, who is president of the Mixed Martial Arts Association of Singapore.

Guest of honour Ng Chee Meng, who is Jalan Kayu’s Member of Parliament, said: “I’m very proud, as all Singaporeans were when we saw them on the podium getting the medals. Now that they have become coaches (and sports administrators), I look forward to future contributions.

“It’s very much like all of us Singaporeans, the way we do our best with our time, and then when we are a little bit more mature, we cultivate the generation not only with the skill sets but also the values that make us Singaporean. I hope that in partnership with the community, we can do likewise for our Jalan Kayu residents.”

Kon Yin Tong, chairman of national sports agency Sport Singapore, added: “When an Olympic medallist decides to build an academy, it is a win for our community.

Feng Tianwei (left) playing table tennis with Jalan Kayu MP Ng Chee Meng during the opening of her academy on April 15. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

“By establishing FTTA, Tianwei is bringing world-class experience and Olympic spirits in using sport to build community and character. By stepping into this space, she is showing that there are meaningful pathways for athletes beyond their competitive sporting careers.

“FTTA also adds to the diversity of our sports education landscape and creates new opportunities for coaching professionals in the market... and helps expand the base of our sporting pyramid.

“We hope that more young talents will be discovered and nurtured, eventually providing a broader and richer pipeline of players, and hopefully future Olympic medallists and champions.”

Also present were fellow China-born former national table tennis players Yang Zi and Li Hu, multiple SEA Games champions who have an Asian Games medal each.

While there have been examples of naturalised athletes who turned their backs on the Republic after their playing careers ended, Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general Mark Chay hailed Feng and others who continue to serve Singapore sports.

He said: “Tianwei was not born here but she made Singapore her home, established her roots and network here, and it’s heartening to see her wanting to contribute even more to the sports community and industry.”