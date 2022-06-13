National guidelines for physical activity revised

A revised set of the Singapore Physical Activity Guidelines that focuses on encouraging people to do a variety of activities and be less sedentary was launched by Sport Singapore and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) yesterday.

Developed by experts from medical and health fields, the guidelines aim to encourage Singaporeans to strengthen their aerobic fitness, muscular strength, bone strength, flexibility and balance by doing different activities.

But improving all these aspects may not necessarily mean a trip to the gym or park. The activities can also be incorporated into their daily lives - for example, taking a walk to buy food instead of getting it delivered.

These guidelines were launched in 2011 and the revised version, which is also based on the World Health Organisation's 2020 recommendations, also includes guidelines for different age groups, pregnant and postpartum women as well as people with disabilities.

A notable change is in the recommended duration of activities for adults. The previous guidelines had called for adults to accumulate 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week, with a minimum of 10 minutes each time.

But this has been changed to a target range of 150 to 300 minutes a week with no minimum timing for each bout, as activities of any duration are found to be associated with benefits.

Dr Benedict Tan, lead adviser in the guidelines' advisory committee, said these recommendations are more holistic and comprehensive.

"With more awareness now, we can be more accurate. (Besides cardiovascular or aerobic fitness), there are other aspects of health or fitness that are equally important. Cardio is a good start but it's not the be-all and end-all," said Dr Tan, head of the SingHealth Duke-NUS Sport & Exercise Medicine Centre.

He also noted that while more are exercising, the number of people with chronic conditions like diabetes has also gone up slightly.

Studies have shown that doing sufficient physical activity reduces the risks of developing these conditions, cardiovascular disease and various cancers.

Having this approach will hence be in line with the nation's shift towards preventive care.

"We've been tracking physical activity levels and they've been going up... but not enough," said Dr Tan.