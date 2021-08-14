THE BIG STORY

Regular Covid-19 testing is being expanded to cover unvaccinated individuals in more key sectors. It will apply to those working in malls and supermarkets, private-hire car and taxi drivers, last-mile delivery personnel, driving instructors and public transport front-line staff. Teachers and school staff will also have to undergo a similar regime.

THE BIG STORY

In the years ahead, millions of university graduates in Asia will be added to the global talent pool, amid the fast pace of technological change. Against this backdrop, "it is not possible to 'bubble wrap' (Singapore's) workers from foreign competition and still expect to succeed", said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

WORLD

Young people, in their 20s and 30s, want action on climate change, are worried about their jobs in the future and are in favour of a global wealth tax. This is according to the world's first-ever Youth Recovery Plan report developed by the Davos Lab, an initiative of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community, a network of 14,000 young people.

SINGAPORE

Members of the public can check out six new stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) virtually from Aug 23 to 27, ahead of their opening on Aug 28. The new stretch, named TEL2, connects Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott stations.

WORLD

China's newly appointed ambassador in Washington stressed the utmost importance of Taiwan in the Sino-US relationship during his first meeting with a top United States official since assuming the job, according to Chinese state media. Mr Qin Gang has said that great potential awaited bilateral relations.

SPORT

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held mostly without spectators, as the Japanese capital remains under its fourth state of emergency amid a surge in coronavirus infections, local media reported. Since the start of the Olympics, the daily number of Covid-19 cases has more than doubled in Tokyo.